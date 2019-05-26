The Buckhead Business Association will hold its annual Signature Luncheon on June 13.

The event includes the annual public safety awards to local first responders.

The keynote speaker will be Nadia Bilchik, an editorial producer at CNN and president of Greater Impact Communication, a public speaking consultancy.

Tickets are $75 for members, $85 for non-members. The event will run 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead hotel at 3300 Lenox Road. For more information, see buckheadbusiness.org.