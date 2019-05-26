The DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host the Summer Food Service Program from June 3 to July 19. This ongoing effort ensures that students have nutritious meals during the summer.
Applications and full program site participation requirements can be found at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks under “Summer Food Applications.” Current program sites for summer meals are:
June 3 – July 19
ATL Unique Steppers
3913 Covington Hwy. Suite B
Dectaur, GA 30032
Breakfast: 8 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Browns Mill Recreation Center
5101 Browns Mill Road
Lithonia, GA 30038
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m
Camp Jewell Summer Camp
5271 Snapfinger Woods
Drive Decatur, GA 30035
Breakfast: 7:30 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Crown of Glory Church International
2007 2nd Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032 Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Exchange Recreation Center
2771 Columbia Drive
Decatur, GA 30034
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.
Georgia Stars of Dance #1
1054 Main Street Suites H,I and J.
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.
Gresham Park Recreation Center
3113 Gresham Road
Atlanta, GA 30316
Breakfast: 7:15 – 8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Kameo Productions Studios, LLC
2575 B- Snapfinger Road
Decatur, GA 30034
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: noon – 1:30 p.m.
Kim Brothers
5895 A- Memorial Dr.
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kingdom Culture
4815 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. – noon.
L.E.A.D.S Learning Center of Gwinnett, LLC
2720 Centerville Hwy.
Snellville, GA 30039
Breakfast: 9 – 10 a.m.
Lunch: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Lithonia C.H.I.L.D
7302 Conyers Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
Breakfast: 9 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.
Big Miller Grove
3800 Miles E. Fowler Way
Lithonia, GA 30058
Breakfast: 7 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Camp Buzz
3304 Henderson Mill Road
Atlanta, GA 30341
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. – noon
Camp Peace
222 East Lake Drive
Decatur, GA 30030
Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 12:15 – 2:15 p.m.
Decatur/DeKalb Housing Authority Community
481 Electric Ave.
Decatur, GA 30030 Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 12:05 – 1:05 p.m.
Four Season Sport Camp
1855 Brockett Road
Tucker, GA 30084
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.
Grace Church Intl.
3434 Pleasantdale Road
Atlanta, GA 30340
Breakfast: 7 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Hamilton Recreation Center
3262 Chapel Street
Scottdale, GA 30079
Breakfast: 7 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Kidde Kingdom Center
2102 Candler Road
Decatur, GA 30032
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: noon – 12:30 p.m.
Kim Brothers Taekwan Do Kickin’ Kids
3450-B Stone Mountain Hwy.
Snellville , GA 30078
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Latter Rain Church
4633 Covington Highway
Decatur, GA 30035
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Leapin Lizards
2050 Lawrenceville Hwy #1003
Decatur, GA 30033
Breakfast: 8 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lou Walker Park
3569 Larkspur Terrace
Decatur, GA 30032
Breakfast: 8:45 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Lucious Sanders Recreation Center
2484 Bruce Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Midway Recreation Center
3181 Midway Road
Decatur, GA 30032
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
N.H. Scott Recreation Center
2230 Tilson Road
Decatur, GA 30032
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Park Central Sports
2575 Park Central Blvd. #1
Decatur,GA 30035
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Rainbow Park Baptist Church
2941 Columbia Drive
Decatur, GA 30034
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The Potter’s House
2300 West Park Place Blvd., Suite 135
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
Breakfast: 10 – 11 a.m.
Lunch: 1:30 – 3 p.m.
Y.M.C.A. @ Tucker Recreation
4898 Lavista Road
Tucker, GA 30084
Breakfast: 10 – 11 a.m.
Lunch: 1:30 – 3 p.m.
June 10 – June 28
Inventor Club @Redemptive Life
406 Pleasant Hill Road N.W.
Conyers, GA 30012
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: noon – 12:40 p.m.
June 17 – July 12
I Discover Camp 105 Electric Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 10:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.
July 1 – July 12
Living Sanctuary
7173 Convington Hwy
Lithonia, GA 30058
Lunch: 11 a.m. – noon
Mason Mill Recreation Center
1340-B McConnell Dr.
Decatur, GA 30033
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
New Piney Grove Baptist Church
2580 Snapfinger Road
Decatur, GA 30034
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
P.A.L. Plus
1775 Young Road
Lithonia,GA 30058
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Porter Sanford
3181 Rainbow Drive
Decatur, GA 30034
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.
Restoration Ministries
4311 Mercer Road
Decatur, GA 30036
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Tobie Grant Recreation Center
644 Parkdale Drive
Scottdale, GA 30079
Breakfast: 8 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: noon – 12:30 p.m.
June 10 – June 28
Camp Mosaic
1812 Cooledge Road
Tucker, GA 30084
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: noon – 12:30 p.m.
June 17 – July 19
Fugees Family
141 East Collage Ave.
Decatur, GA 300300
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.