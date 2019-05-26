The DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host the Summer Food Service Program from June 3 to July 19. This ongoing effort ensures that students have nutritious meals during the summer.

Applications and full program site participation requirements can be found at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks under “Summer Food Applications.” Current program sites for summer meals are:

June 3 – July 19

ATL Unique Steppers

3913 Covington Hwy. Suite B

Dectaur, GA 30032

Breakfast: 8 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Browns Mill Recreation Center

5101 Browns Mill Road

Lithonia, GA 30038

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m

Camp Jewell Summer Camp

5271 Snapfinger Woods

Drive Decatur, GA 30035

Breakfast: 7:30 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Crown of Glory Church International

2007 2nd Avenue

Decatur, GA 30032 Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Exchange Recreation Center

2771 Columbia Drive Decatur, GA 30034 Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.

Georgia Stars of Dance #1

1054 Main Street Suites H,I and J.

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.

Gresham Park Recreation Center

3113 Gresham Road

Atlanta, GA 30316

Breakfast: 7:15 – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Kameo Productions Studios, LLC

2575 B- Snapfinger Road

Decatur, GA 30034

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: noon – 1:30 p.m.

Kim Brothers

5895 A- Memorial Dr.

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kingdom Culture

4815 River Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. – noon.

L.E.A.D.S Learning Center of Gwinnett, LLC

2720 Centerville Hwy.

Snellville, GA 30039

Breakfast: 9 – 10 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Lithonia C.H.I.L.D

7302 Conyers Street

Lithonia, GA 30058

Breakfast: 9 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.

Big Miller Grove

3800 Miles E. Fowler Way

Lithonia, GA 30058

Breakfast: 7 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Camp Buzz

3304 Henderson Mill Road

Atlanta, GA 30341

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. – noon

Camp Peace

222 East Lake Drive

Decatur, GA 30030

Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 12:15 – 2:15 p.m.

Decatur/DeKalb Housing Authority Community

481 Electric Ave.

Decatur, GA 30030 Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 12:05 – 1:05 p.m.

Four Season Sport Camp 1855 Brockett Road

Tucker, GA 30084

Breakfast: N/A

Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.

Grace Church Intl.

3434 Pleasantdale Road

Atlanta, GA 30340

Breakfast: 7 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Hamilton Recreation Center

3262 Chapel Street

Scottdale, GA 30079

Breakfast: 7 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Kidde Kingdom Center

2102 Candler Road

Decatur, GA 30032

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: noon – 12:30 p.m.

Kim Brothers Taekwan Do Kickin’ Kids

3450-B Stone Mountain Hwy.

Snellville , GA 30078

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Latter Rain Church

4633 Covington Highway

Decatur, GA 30035

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Leapin Lizards

2050 Lawrenceville Hwy #1003

Decatur, GA 30033

Breakfast: 8 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lou Walker Park

3569 Larkspur Terrace

Decatur, GA 30032

Breakfast: 8:45 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Lucious Sanders Recreation Center

2484 Bruce Street

Lithonia, GA 30058

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Midway Recreation Center

3181 Midway Road

Decatur, GA 30032

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

N.H. Scott Recreation Center

2230 Tilson Road

Decatur, GA 30032

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Park Central Sports

2575 Park Central Blvd. #1

Decatur,GA 30035

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Rainbow Park Baptist Church

2941 Columbia Drive

Decatur, GA 30034

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Potter’s House

2300 West Park Place Blvd., Suite 135

Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Breakfast: 10 – 11 a.m.

Lunch: 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Y.M.C.A. @ Tucker Recreation

4898 Lavista Road

Tucker, GA 30084

Breakfast: 10 – 11 a.m.

Lunch: 1:30 – 3 p.m.

June 10 – June 28

Inventor Club @Redemptive Life

406 Pleasant Hill Road N.W.

Conyers, GA 30012

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: noon – 12:40 p.m.

June 17 – July 12

I Discover Camp 105 Electric Avenue

Decatur, GA 30030

Breakfast: N/A

Lunch: 10:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.

July 1 – July 12

Living Sanctuary

7173 Convington Hwy

Lithonia, GA 30058

Lunch: 11 a.m. – noon

Mason Mill Recreation Center

1340-B McConnell Dr.

Decatur, GA 30033

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

New Piney Grove Baptist Church

2580 Snapfinger Road

Decatur, GA 30034

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

P.A.L. Plus

1775 Young Road

Lithonia,GA 30058

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Porter Sanford

3181 Rainbow Drive

Decatur, GA 30034

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: noon – 1 p.m.

Restoration Ministries

4311 Mercer Road

Decatur, GA 30036

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Tobie Grant Recreation Center

644 Parkdale Drive

Scottdale, GA 30079

Breakfast: 8 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: noon – 12:30 p.m.

June 10 – June 28

Camp Mosaic

1812 Cooledge Road

Tucker, GA 30084

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: noon – 12:30 p.m.

June 17 – July 19

Fugees Family

141 East Collage Ave.

Decatur, GA 300300

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.