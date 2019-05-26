Discover Dunwoody, the city’s tourism agency, is hosting the eighth annual Dunwoody Restaurant Week from Saturday, June 8, through Saturday, June 15, where residents and visitors can eat at local restaurants with specialty menus and prix fixe menus of $10, $15 or $25 for lunch and $20, $30 and $45 for dinner.

This year’s participants include:

• Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks

• Carbonara Trattoria

• Chuy’s

• Cinco Mexican Cantina

• Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

• Diced Kitchen

• E. 48th Street Market

• Eclipse di Luna

• Empire State Pizza & Growlers

• El Azteca Mexican Restaurant

• Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

• Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

• Grecian Gyro

• Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern

• Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria

• McKendrick’s Steak House

• Mellow Mushroom

• Novo Cucina

• Parkwoods ATL at Crowne Plaza

• Portico Global Cuisine

• Press Blend Squeeze

• Seasons 52

• The Capital Grille

• The Viceroy Royal Indian

• Vino Venue

• Vitality Bowls Superfood Café

• Your Pie

Dunwoody Restaurant Week is partnering with other local attractions and businesses for additional deals throughout the week. They include:

• Dunwoody Nature Center – offering complimentary entry to the summer concert series featuring Acoustical Left on Saturday, June 15. Diners must bring proof of receipt from a Dunwoody Restaurant Week participating restaurant during the weeklong promotion in order to receive complimentary entrance.

• Painting with a Twist – offering 10-percent off all painting classes from Saturday, June 8, to Saturday, June 15. To redeem this offer, attendees can use the code ‘10OFF’ for online booking.

• Spruill Gallery – offering 10 percent discount on gallery gift shop items with a valid receipt from participating restaurants.

• Stage Door Players – offering buy one get one tickets to “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” on Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, August 4. To redeem this offer, call the Stage Door Players box office at 770.396.1726 and mention the code ‘RWBOGO’.

For more information on Dunwoody Restaurant Week, visit www.DunwoodyRestaurantWeek.com.