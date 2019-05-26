North Springs Charter High Principal Scott Hanson was honored as one of the principals of the year by the Fulton County School District.

Hanson, who has been at North Springs since 2016, was chosen as the top principal in the Fulton’s Central Learning Community, which includes Sandy Springs, College Park, East Point and Hapeville. Principals in each of the four learning communities were chosen for “their exemplary work, leadership and excellence in the school community,” the press release said.

“My vision going forward is to continue creating a school where all students can learn,” Hanson said in the release. “Where teachers are valued as professionals, our core beliefs encompass a positive school atmosphere, meaningful collaboration, purposeful coaching and mentoring, and a sense of community, we become known as ‘The North Springs Way.'”