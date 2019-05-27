Special guests to this year’s Dunwoody’s 4th of July Parade include government leaders like DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and longtime Dunwoody resident and state Attorney General Chris Carr. On the fun side of things, look for a return appearance by the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and the Nocturnal Pirates of Atlanta.

This year, the Dunwoody Reporter is the new presenting sponsor of the annual event and joins the Dunwoody Homeowners Association as a top supporter of one of Georgia’s largest Independence Day celebrations.

Dunwoody’s Fourth of July Parade is thought to be the state’s largest Independence Day parade, with 2018’s attendance estimated at 32,000 spectators and 2,500 participants. The parade dates to American Bicentennial celebrations in 1976, and after a dormant period, has run annually since 1991 as one of Dunwoody’s top local traditions and regional attractions.

This year’s parade, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, has a theme of “Happy birthday, Dunwoody!” to note the 10th anniversary of the city’s incorporation. The Dunwoody Police Department will serve as grand marshals.

Other special guests include Sophia Choi of Channel 2 Action News and Doug Turnbull, evening drive anchor for Triple Team Traffic in the WSB Skycopter and is the WSB Traffic Team manager of operations

Miss Georgia Katerina Rozmajzl will be riding in the parade that concludes with festival. The festival includes a concert of patriotic music by the 116th National Army Guard Marching Band and Georgia Sensation Chorus, a kids’ zone, barbecue for sale by Boy Scout Troop 266 and hot dogs and sausages for sale by the Dunwoody Rotary Club.