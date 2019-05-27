Work to replace and upgrade a water main pipe on Buckhead’s Wieuca Road will begin May 31 and continue into December, according to a notice from City Councilmember Howard Shook’s office.

The work will affect the section of Wieuca between Ga. 400 and Phipps Boulevard. Work is scheduled for Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Department of Public Works officials said at the May meeting of NPU-B that the work will upgrade a 6-inch pipe to a 12-inch pipe and will involve temporary lane closures as the line is moved from the side of the road to the middle.