The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead May 17 through May 23, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Aggravated Assault
2900 block of Peachtree Road — May 17
700 block of Morosgo Drive — May 15
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — May 19
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — May 20
1700 block of Howell Mill Road — May 21
Burglary-Residence
400 block of Kingswood Lane — May 17
4700 block of Peachtree Park Drive — May 18
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — May 21
2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 22
Burglary-Non-Residence
2100 block of Monroe Drive — May 17
3100 block of Roswell Road — May 18
3100 block of East Shadowlawn Avenue — May 18
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — May 21
Robbery
3100 block of Argonne Drive — May 20
Larceny
Between May 17 and May 23, there were 34 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 30 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between May 17 and May 23, there were 6 reported incidents of auto theft.