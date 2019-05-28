The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead May 17 through May 23, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

2900 block of Peachtree Road — May 17

700 block of Morosgo Drive — May 15

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — May 19

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — May 20

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — May 21

Burglary-Residence

400 block of Kingswood Lane — May 17

4700 block of Peachtree Park Drive — May 18

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — May 21

2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 22

Burglary-Non-Residence

2100 block of Monroe Drive — May 17

3100 block of Roswell Road — May 18

3100 block of East Shadowlawn Avenue — May 18

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — May 21

Robbery

3100 block of Argonne Drive — May 20

Larceny

Between May 17 and May 23, there were 34 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 30 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between May 17 and May 23, there were 6 reported incidents of auto theft.