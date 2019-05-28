Sandy Springs on May 24 unveiled the nine competition-winning sculptures that make up a new sculpture gallery around City Springs.

Called “Arts in the Open,” the sculpture gallery is one of the city’s public art initiatives that chose nine sculpture winners out of 135 submissions. The new public sculpture competition was created specifically to bring fine art to the parks and public spaces throughout the Sandy Springs and to the City Springs complex. It was done in partnership with Art Sandy Springs.

The unveiling was held before the first City Green Live concert, a series sponsored by the city that will continue through the summer.

Photos by Phil Mosier.