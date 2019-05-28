The massive $2 billion High Street mixed-use development that developers say is slated to break ground by the end of the year has unveiled a new website and new illustrations that touts the planned project as an “entertainment destination” site.

The new website includes an “about” sections that describes the planned project on 42 acres at Perimeter Park Center and Hammond Drive near the Dunwoody MARTA station as a place to “charge your spirit.”

“A destination that proves that life at the heart of Atlanta’s Perimeter can hold within it the culture and character of a city and the soul and spirit of a sanctuary,” the website states.

Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod said the city met with High Street representatives in April. No land disturbance drawings have been submitted yet for approval. The city has to sign off on these before any construction can begin.

A request for comment from High Point’s public relations firm was not immediately returned.

The High Street website also lays outs the specifics of the “mini city” that are unchanged from its approval more than a decade ago by DeKalb County before Dunwoody was incorporated.

The more than $2 billion project on 42 acres that includes 8 million square feet of mixed-use development and an “entertainment destination located in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter.”

According to High Street’s website, more than 200 events will be held each year at the location. There will be 400,000 square feet of “curated shopping and chef-driven dining,” 635,000 square feet of Class A office space, a 400 room hotel and 1,500 residences. The development’s location near the Dunwoody MARTA station is also a selling point on the website.

North American Properties announced in 2018 it was teaming up with High Street property owner GID to develop “High Street Atlanta.” NAP was behind Avalon in Alpharetta, a 1.1 million-square-foot mixed-use development on 86 acres.

Other NAP projects in metro Atlanta include Atlantic Station and Colony Square in Midtown. NAP is headquartered in Cincinnati and has offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Fort Myers, Fla.

It was also recently announced that GID’s Senior VP Jeff Lowenberg was elected to the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, self-taxing districts that use additional property taxes to fund transportation and infrastructure improvements.