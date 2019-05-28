Anyone who has recently driven or walked by Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park can’t help but notice the yellow tape and stumps stretched all along the front of Ashford-Dunwoody Road. That’s the work for a new fence being constructed expected to be completed next month.

A $255,000 contract was awarded in March to Cline Services Corp. to construct what is called “marquee fencing” around the front portion of the park along Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The funding for the new fence is coming from the $40 million parks bond approved by voters in November.