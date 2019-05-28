An illustration of what the Blackburn Park fence along Ashford-Dunwoody Road will look like when completed in July. (City of Brookhaven)

Anyone who has recently driven or walked by Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park can’t help but notice the yellow tape and stumps stretched all along the front of Ashford-Dunwoody Road. That’s the work for a new fence being constructed expected to be completed next month.

A $255,000 contract was awarded in March to Cline Services Corp. to construct what is called “marquee fencing” around the front portion of the park along Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The funding for the new fence is coming from the $40 million parks bond approved by voters in November.

