The city of Dunwoody held its annual Memorial Day event on Monday, May 27, at the Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park.
Organizers said the event attracted 300 people to the ceremony that pays respect to fallen soldiers.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Retired brigadier general and Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal addressed the crowd.
Deborah Vega, and Robert Comeaux sang the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”
Junior Girl Scout Darcy Gaynor passes out programs. Darcy is a member of Girl Scout Troup 14572 at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody
Retired US Navy Captain Wayne Radloff of Dunwoody welcomes the crowd.
Presentation of colors was made by Scouts BSA Troop 477 of Kingswood Methodist Church. From right are Jamie Carroll, Farley Wall, Paul Joignant and Bladen Sparks.
“Taps” was played by local trumpeter Kyle Shiflett.
