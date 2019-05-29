Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst and the City Council honored Atlanta Colt Youth Association football players and cheerleaders who played for 2018’s championship teams. The ACYA has played at Murphey Candler Park for more than 50 years.

Ernst handed out custom-made medallions to each athlete at the May 28 council meeting.

J. Max Davis, former mayor and board member of the ACYA, introduced the teams. “This is a big deal to our park,” he said of the championship teams.

Davis is also a coach for the 7th and 8th grade travel team which won its first league championship this year by beating the heavily favored Northview Titans from John’s Creek.

“We had a lot of unity, a diverse team with players from many schools but most from Brookhaven,” Davis said. He said the Titans were a tough team, so the Colts watched films of how the Titans played for three days straight to prepare for the championship game.

“It shows you that when you work hard and study you can accomplish things you didn’t think you could,” he said.

Ernst thanked the ACYA and the parents and volunteers for operating the youth recreation football league at Murphey Candler Park.

Photos by Dyana Bagby.