Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst and the City Council honored Atlanta Colt Youth Association football players and cheerleaders who played for 2018’s championship teams. The ACYA has played at Murphey Candler Park for more than 50 years.

Ernst handed out custom-made medallions to each athlete at the May 28 council meeting.

J. Max Davis, former mayor and board member of the ACYA, introduced the teams. “This is a big deal to our park,” he said of the championship teams.

Davis is also a coach for the 7th and 8th grade travel team which won its first league championship this year by beating the heavily favored Northview Titans from John’s Creek.

“We had a lot of unity, a diverse team with players from many schools but most from Brookhaven,” Davis said. He said the Titans were a tough team, so the Colts watched films of how the Titans played for three days straight to prepare for the championship game.

“It shows you that when you work hard and study you can accomplish things you didn’t think you could,” he said.

Ernst thanked the ACYA and the parents and volunteers for operating the youth recreation football league at Murphey Candler Park.

Photos by Dyana Bagby.

 

The Atlanta Colts Youth Alliance kindergarten through second grade flag football team are 2018 champions and received custom medallions from the Brookhaven City Council at the May 28 meeting.

 

Members of the fourth grade intraleague tackle team from the ACYA was honored May 28 by the Brookhaven City Council for being the league’s champion.

 

The ACYA competition cheer team won its league championship team in 2018 and was honored by the Brookhaven City Council at its May 28 meeting.

 

Players with the ACYA travel tackle football team for those ages 9 through 13 won its league championship this year and received a special medallion from the Brookhaven City Council at its May 28 meeting. The team beat the Northview Titans from John’s Creek 14-8 to win their first-ever North Metro Football League championship.

