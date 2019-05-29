Groovin’ on the Green, the city of Dunwoody’s annual concert on the lawn at Pernoshal Park, returns June 8 with a live performance by the Josh Gilbert Band.

The event is free to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. The park is located at 4575 North Shallowford Road.

Food and drink trucks from Moondog Growlers, South of Philly and King of Pops will be on site. There will also be yard activities and giveaways.

The Josh Gilbert Band is a Christian-based band from Chattanooga, Tenn. The band’s sound is described as Southern Rock, pop and Americana, according to the band’s website.

Future Groovin’ on the Green concerts are set for July 13 and Aug. 10.