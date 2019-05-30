The Dunwoody City Council approved May 20 a contract with TerraMark Land Surveying Inc. to assess the city’s entire stormwater infrastructure system over the next several years.

Cost to do structural inspections, surveying and dry weather screenings is approximately $68,000 a year. Data collected will allow the city to prioritize future maintenance projects and identify pollutants flowing into the local waterways, according to a memo to the council from Carl Thomas, stormwater utility manager.

Costs will be paid out of the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund.