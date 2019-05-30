Got an antique vase you think might be worth some money? Or a large painting you inherited from a great aunt that appears valuable? And have you ever considered getting them appraised?

Now’s your chance. Oglethorpe University is teaming up with Chicago-based auction house Hindman for the “Hidden Treasures Unveiled” on June 8 where the public is invited to bring heirlooms and antiques to be appraised by experts in fine art, decorative art, Asian art, books and manuscripts, jewelry and more.

Hindman opened an Atlanta location in 2018 and is providing the specialists.

Attendees may bring up to 5 objects and cost is $20 for first appraisal and $15 for additional appraisals. All proceeds benefit the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art. The museum will also receive a portion of proceeds from any consignments Hindman receives as a result of the appraisal event.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Turner Lynch Campus Center, Oglethorpe University, 4484 Peachtree Road, N.E.

The event is first come, first serve. For more information, call 404-364-8555.