The city of Atlanta will hold a public input meeting about its upcoming Tree Protection Ordinance rewrite in Buckhead June 6.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road N.W.

The tree ordinance is part of the “Urban Ecology Framework” planning process, which is expected to deliver a final report this year.

Better protection of trees from development is a longstanding concern in Buckhead and throughout the city. Advocates also have complained about poor enforcement of existing codes, a matter that was raised earlier this year by the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods.

For more information about the Urban Ecology Framework, see the city’s website here.