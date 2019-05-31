Dr. John Galambos, the husband of Sandy Springs’ founding Mayor Eva Galambos, died May 29 at the age of 97.

He was a frequent fixture at city events, including the new City Hall’s ribbon-cutting in 2018 and the Daffodil Project Children’s Memorial Garden dedication in 2015. Mayor Rusty Paul said in a statement said John Galambos was an important part of the city’s founding pioneered by Eva Galambos in 2005.

“It is a sad moment for the city as we record the loss of Dr. John Galambos,” Paul said in a written statement. “While he was always quietly in the background as Eva (founding Mayor Eva Galambos) led the charge to cityhood and served two terms, it was his steady strength and devotion that contributed to Eva’s success.”

John Galambos was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1921 and moved to Athens, Georgia after being incarcerated in a concentration camp during the Holocaust, according to the obituary. He met Eva Galambos while attending the University of Georgia and they were married for over 65 years before her death in 2015. He later attended medical school and became a professor of medicine at Emory University, the obituary said.

“While it is a great loss for the city, I am sure Eva is happy to once again have John by her side,” Paul said.

He is survived by his three children, Tobae, John and Michael, and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Anne Frank in the World” exhibit in Sandy Springs The family will have a private burial.