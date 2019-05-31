The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

June 7-8, eastbound and westbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 31-June 1 and June 4-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

June 7-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 31-June 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes and two left lanes.

June 2-3, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane.

June 4-5, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane.

June 4-5, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

May 31-June 1, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound between Glenridge Connector and I-285, one left lane.

I-285 lane closures

May 31-June 1 and June 3-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.

June 2-3, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane.

June 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, one right lane.

June 4-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, one right lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

June 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Concourse Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive, one left lane and one left-turn lane.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.