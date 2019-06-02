Ice cream, taco and rotisserie restaurants are planning openings in Buckhead.

Two of the restaurants will bring major changes to the Buckhead Marketplace on West Paces Ferry.

“That whole area is going to look drastically different sometime late summer,” Matt Schell, a construction manager at developer Edens said at the May 1 Special Public Interest District 9 meeting, where the applications were reviewed. Edens owns the shopping center at 77 West Paces Ferry that is anchored by Whole Foods Market.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Velvet Taco, both chains, will take the vacant spaces next to each other in the shopping center, he said.

The restaurants will replace the “dark and drab exterior” and rework the sidewalks to add entrances, Schell said. Both are expected to open by late summer.

A rotisserie restaurant called Fire Hen is planning to open in a space in the one-story strip shopping center in the Buckhead Village area that is also owned by EDENS. Located at 45 Irby Avenue, the restaurant would replace a vacant storefront and redo the façade. An angel wing mural was also proposed to be painted, which the SPI committee supported.

The opening date has not been determined.

A fourth restaurant was proposed for 321 Pharr Road, near The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, but did not detail what kind it would be. But it would bring renovations to the building, including the replacing the existing stairs and “rotting” windows, removing of a steel fence and painting the building. It would also add a 600-square-foot outdoor dining patio.