The Dunwoody Homeowners Association has donated an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to the Dunwoody Police Department in memory of former DHA president Bob Lundsten.

The donation was made at the DHA’s June 2 meeting.

Lundsten, who died Jan. 16, served as DHA president in 1985 and 1987. In 2009, he received the DHA’s Community Service Award.

DHA President Adrienne Duncan said the donation was made because Lundsten spearheaded the campaign to raise more than $70,000 to buy AEDs for every city police car after the city incorporated in 2008. AEDs are used to try to revive a person in cardiac arrest.

Sgt. Robert Parsons said the AEDs that were purchased from Lundsten’s efforts have been used more than 50 times and have saved approximately 10 lives.

The new AED will be located at the city’s new annex building at 4470 Shallowford Road. The annex building is being renovated to provide extra space for the Police Department and Parks and Recreation Department, including community meeting rooms and police training rooms.