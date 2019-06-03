U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) is holding a town hall on Saturday, June 8, at Dunwoody High School. The event is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

McBath is expected give an update on health care legislation, legislation to help veterans and their families facing financial difficulties and legislation on gun control.

The town hall is also an opportunity for residents of Georgia’s 6th District to discuss their priorities and the issues that matter to them, according to a press release.

The 6th District includes portions of Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Brookhaven.