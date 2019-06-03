The inaugural “buckheadRUN!” 5K race, sponsored by Livable Buckhead, drew 260 runners to Lenox Square on June 1.

Dylan Loope was the overall winner, and Natalie Witt won the women’s division.

The race was part of a Livable Buckhead program to highlight the neighborhood’s walkability – including on the PATH400 multiuse trails — and to encourage people to be physically active during the spring season.

The race indeed attracted some first-time runners. Buckhead residents Bob Robers and his 8-year-old daughter Sloane were among them.

“This is Sloane’s first race ever, our first race together, and Sloane hopes to compete as an Olympic athlete later in her life,” Bob Robers said. Sloane went on to win second place in her age group.

Gerry Leonard was another first-time racer.

“I’m originally from Dublin Ireland, and I enjoyed my first race ever,” he said.

Photos by Phil Mosier.