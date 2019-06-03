A Sandy Springs Police officer was hit by a car while directing traffic off duty June 3. The police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The officer was hit on Powers Ferry Road near the One River Place condo complex around 8 a.m. while directing traffic for an off-duty job, police spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham said in a written statement. The road was closed, but reopened before 10 a.m. The officer was conscious, alert and breathing and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Worsham said.

The vehicle involved was last seen north on New Northside Drive and has a temporary paper tag, police said. The police are looking for a red, newer-model Toyota. The driver is believed to be a female with long hair, Worsham said.

Information about the incident can be reported to the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900.