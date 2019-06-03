Sandy Springs Police arrested a suspect in a hit and run that injured an officer directing traffic on Powers Ferry Road June 3.

Police arrested Madison Kelley Leftwich, 25, around 3 p.m., a press release said. Leftwich, an Atlanta resident, was charged with a hit and run, failure to obey an officer directing traffic, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and lane violation, the release said.

The officer was hit before 8 a.m. while working an off duty traffic directing job outside the One River Place condo complex, police said. The officer was conscious, alert and breathing when transported to a hospital for treatment.