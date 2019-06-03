Sandy Springs will host a June 19 public meeting on its trail master plan the PATH Foundation is creating.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

The city in March contracted with the foundation, which has helped build parts of the Atlanta BeltLine and PATH400 in Buckhead, to create a master plan for trails citywide.

Expanding the city’s trail system is one of the priorities in the Recreation and Parks master plan adopted earlier this year. The city has already entered into agreements with the city of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Transportation that will extend PATH400 to Sandy Springs.

Trails and multiuse paths have long been a city policy goal, but no major ones have yet been built. Some other paths in the pipeline include ones on Mount Vernon Highway and Spalding Drive. The city also partly funded a study to build a “Marsh Creek Trail” last year.

The study is also expected to produce a route for the “Greenline,” a trail recommended by the “North End Revitalization Task Force” in its report last year.