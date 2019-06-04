Author Hannah Palmer will visit the Buckhead Heritage Society book club on June 13 to discuss her book “Flight Path: A Search for Roots Beneath the World’s Busiest Airport.”

The book is about neighborhood impacts of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, expansion of which led to the demolition of Palmer’s childhood homes.

The book club event is scheduled for Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m. at the Buckhead Heritage Society, 3180 Mathieson Drive, Buckhead. Admission is free, but registration is required. Info: buckheadheritage.com/events.