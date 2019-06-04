Regarding the story “Holy Spirit offers to sell 150-year-old house for $1 to save it from expansion plan”:
I just read your article and wanted to thank you for your thorough research and effective interviewing in bringing this issue to light.
I grew up in Savannah, where we treasure our old buildings and our trees. I so wish Atlanta did too! But Atlanta is a city of developers and shiny things. You’d think a church would be a better steward of the natural world.
Again, kudos for a job well done.
Kathleen Lewis
Sandy Springs
