Sandy Springs City Council approved purchasing another house for the possible Hammond Drive widening project at its June 4 meeting.

The city now owns 16 houses on Hammond Drive between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive as it continues to land-bank in anticipation of the widening project, which is the study phase. The initial conceptual design is expected in late summer or early fall.

The council unanimously approved purchasing the house at 6038 Harleston Road for $335,000. The house does not front Hammond Drive, but Marty Martin, the director of public works, said the purchase made sense. The city has purchased other homes that are not directly on Hammond.

“Out of caution, it made sense to at least pursue this parcel,” Martin said.

The city has not yet determined if it is in a good enough condition to use as affordable public safety housing, as Sandy Springs has done with four other houses purchased for the project, Martin said.

The property was appraised at $277,800, according to a city document.