Sandy Springs City Manager John McDonough has been named a finalist for a similar job in Greenville, South Carolina.

McDonough, who has served as Sandy Springs city manager since the city’s founding in 2005, was announced as one of three finalists at a meeting June 3, according to Greenville public information director Angie Prosser.

McDonough said he was contacted by the city’s search firm about the position. He said he has a “personal interest” in Greenville since family live there.

“I am exploring the opportunity and a decision is expected soon,” McDonough said in an email.

The other finalists are serving as city managers in Mesquite, Texas, and Gainsville, South Carolina, according to the Greenville News.

Before coming to Sandy Springs when it was founded in 2005, McDonough was the city manager in Beaufort, South Carolina for nearly seven years.

He has overseen recent major transitions in Sandy Springs, including the building and opening of the City Springs civic center and a shift away from the city’s landmark “public-private partnership” method of outsourcing services to corporate contractors.

McDonough and the other two finalists were selected by a Greenville headhunting firm. Prosser said a timeline for hiring a new a city manager has not been set, but the Greenville News reported the city hopes to fill the position by late August.

This story has been updated with comment from City Manager John McDonough.