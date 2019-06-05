Elected officials in Dunwoody and Doraville are speaking out against the planned I-285 top end toll lanes and have signed a petition opposing the estimated $5 billion project expected to begin construction in 2023.

Dunwoody Councilmembers Lynn Deutsch and John Heneghan and Doraville City Councilmember Joseph Geierman have all signed the change.org petition started by Dunwoody resident Travis Reid. All said adding more lanes would not solve the traffic woes on I-285 and they are urging the Georgia Department of Transportation to reevaluate the project.

“The plan being presented is additional lanes and then there is a small chance of mass transit if the cities want to fund it,” Heneghan said in a written statement. “I believe this process is backward whereby mass transit should be the first discussion followed by other options like additional lanes after that.”

Heneghan says he plans to ask Dunwoody’s mayor and city manager to approve funding next year to hire an independent environmental impact attorney. The attorney would guide the city through the environmental study process now underway by the Georgia Department of Transportation as part of the toll lanes project, he said.

The “I-285 Top End Express Lanes” project focuses on adding two new elevated, barrier-separated toll lanes, or “express lanes,” in both directions on I-285, alongside regular travel lanes. They could stand 30 feet or higher. The boundaries of the I-285 project have shifted over time, now extending west to the Vinings area and east to the Henderson Road area, and, in a confusing twist, including a section of Ga. 400 as well.

In a separate toll lanes project, GDOT plans to start work on Ga. 400 to add two new barrier-separated express lanes in both directions alongside regular travel lanes in a project estimated to cost $1.2 billion and begin construction in 2021.

The current construction at I-285 and Ga. 400 is part of a completely different project known as “Transform 285/400.” This project is essentially just reconfiguring existing lanes, not adding toll lanes. GDOT aims to finish that project in late 2020. Click here for answers to frequently asked questions about the projects.

GDOT says the toll lanes would alleviate traffic some of the most heavily traveled and congested highways in the country by allowing motorists to pay a fee to drive in less congested lanes.

ARC and GDOT adopted the toll lane strategy as the way to alleviate traffic congestion in 2013.

Geierman is blasting what he says is the secretive process the Georgia Department of Transportation is using to inform the public on what is happening. He said he found out GDOT took 5 acres of Doraville’s massive mixed-use redevelopment Assembly project for the toll lanes by reading the story in the Reporter.

GDOT officials say they are still in early concept design phases of the new toll lanes and will present detailed plans to the public in January.

“They have a plan they are not sharing with people, purposefully,” Geierman said. “They don’t want any of us to actually mobilize our neighbors and say, ‘This is what is going to happen.’

“Information is coming out so slowly it will be hard to organize a real response,” he said. “And there is so much money behind it. Legitimately, it will be hard to put out a defense.”

Deutsch said the “ambiguous responses” from GDOT on the project is causing stress for residents and business owners living along the top end of I-285.

GDOT has met off-and-on privately with “stakeholders,” such as DeKalb and Fulton County school systems, for over a year to get feedback on some details, and occasionally at local City Council meetings. GDOT also says it will meet with any local organization, such as a homeowners’ associations, but it does not proactively notify residents who might be affected.

Signing a petition may not stop the project, but Deutsch said it plays an important role in raising awareness on toll lanes, their cost and impact to the top end communities. She also said the current plans are likely to be outdated in only a few years.

“The automobile and transit industries are rapidly evolving. By the time these lanes open in 2028, cars will be safe, accidents fewer and we will likely be much closer to some types of autonomous vehicles,” she said. “Using a plan from 10 years ago seems shortsighted to me.”

Heneghan said in a written statement he has used public transportation nearly every day since high school and believes transit is the answer over building more interstate lanes.

Geierman said he knows “sweeteners” such as adding bus rapid transit on the Ga. 400 toll lanes and discussions to do the same on the I-285 toll lanes are being included in the projects as a way to “keep everyone happy.”

“It’s infuriating to me that the state is spending billions on this project … that I guess is an Atlanta Regional Commission plan published years ago,” he said. “It was mostly developed by engineers at the Georgia Department of Transportation and ARC and then socialized into certain groups but never made public.”

Adding more lanes, even if they are toll lanes, will not alleviate congestion along I-285, Geierman said. More lanes mean more cars adding up to more traffic, he said. Adding other ways for people to get around, such as multiuse trails or even dedicated bus lanes, are options that could be explored.

“A lot of people who are in elected position are making different calculations and working with GDOT to get the best deal they can, and certainly that is smart,” he said. “But at same time, it just seems so wrong and I need to speak out. I think most of the people I represent are probably in the same boat I am.”

Geierman said he also intends to work with GDOT to ensure mitigations for neighborhoods are part of the project, such as sound barriers. But, he said, there is only so much mitigation that can be done for elevated toll lanes that will be towering over neighborhoods.

Heneghan wrote June 5 on his blog that careful analysis of the environmental study now underway as part of the toll lanes project is one way to affect the plan “if not stop it completely.” He said he plans to ask the mayor and city manager at the June 10 meeting to add funding to the 2020 budget for the potential expense.