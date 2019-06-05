Sandy Springs City Manager John McDonough said he expects to hear if he will be taking a similar job in Greenville, South Carolina within 10 days.

Greenville has entered into negotiations with McDonough after announcing him as its top pick out of three finalists June 3. McDonough has been the city manager since Sandy Springs’ founding in 2005.

The city of Sandy Springs has not addressed the possible departure of its longtime city manager. No officials discussed the issue at the June 4 City Council meeting, and spokesperson Sharon Kraun declined to comment until a decision is made.

“The City Manager is evaluating the offer from Greenville,” Kraun said. “Until he has made a final determination, it is premature to comment.”

Councilmember Chris Burnett responded to questions about McDonough, but then asked to be off the record.

McDonough previously said the Greenville job would allow him to be closer to family and that he was contacted by the city about the position. He said at the June 4 meeting that he expects a decision between a week and 10 days.