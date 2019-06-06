The Perimeter Center Improvement Districts is studying the impact the Georgia Department of Transportation’s planned toll lanes could have on two major Sandy Springs interchanges and the local roads around them.

Those interchanges are Johnson Ferry and Abernathy roads, which both already “don’t work that well now,” John Gurbal, a PCIDs project manager said. The studies will take a look at existing problems to determine what “quick fixes” and long-term projects the PCIDs could do ahead of the I-285 section of the toll lanes, which is expected to start in 2023, Gurbal said.

GDOT is planning to use Johnson Ferry as a toll lane access point. The Abernathy study is looking at the difference between using two different access points that are under consideration: Mount Vernon Highway and Crestline Parkway. GDOT’s preferred option is Mount Vernon, but has said it’s willing to consider Crestline Parkway if Sandy Springs comes up with funding the difference of about $23 million.

While the Mount Vernon ramps are controversial, PCIDs Executive Director Ann Hanlon said Johnson Ferry access is popular among the boards and is part of the CIDs’ master plan.

Hanlon said using Crestline could have major ramifications for Cox Enterprise’s property by dumping traffic nearby.