Bud Selig, a former commissioner of Major League Baseball, will discuss and sign his new memoir on July 10 at Dunwoody’s Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.

Selig led professional baseball from 1992 to 2015, a period that saw such major events as the 1994 players strike, the consolidation of the National and American leagues, the introduction of wild-card playoffs and the steroid scandal.

Selig’s new book is titled “For the Good of the Game: The Inside Story of the Surprising and Dramatic Transformation of Major League Baseball.”

The July 10 event is part of the “Page from the Book Festival of the MJCCA” series and is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the center at 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of the book.

For more information, call 678-812-4002 or see atlantajcc.org/bookfestival.