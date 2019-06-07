The city of Sandy Springs is contradicting Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Preparatory School’s claim that a last-minute report request forced a delay in an anticipated community meeting about a campus expansion plan.

Earlier this week, Holy Spirit canceled its June 6 City Hall meeting, blaming a city request for a full hydrology report made less than two days beforehand.

But city spokesperson Dan Coffer says the city requested that report in “early May.” Coffer said after hearing public input at a previous community meeting in April, “the city requested further stormwater management and hydrology information from the applicant to evaluate the impacts.”

A Holy Spirit spokesperson said project attorney Carl Westmoreland had not been aware of an earlier request from the city, “but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t made.” The timing of completing the report has not been determined, the spokesperson said.

Holy Spirit has a controversial plan to expand its Buckhead campus at Mt. Paran Road and Northside Drive onto an adjacent Sandy Springs site. The proposal includes relocating its Lower School from elsewhere in Sandy Springs, as well as a parking deck and church-related buildings.

Holy Spirit’s plan would require a permit from the city of Sandy Springs. The city of Atlanta likely would review stormwater infrastructure plans.