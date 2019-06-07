The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

June 13-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

June 10-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed. (Back-up date for weather delays: June 13-14.)

June 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

I-285 ramp closures

June 10-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

June 7-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

June 7-8 and 10-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.

June 10-11, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, one right lane.

June 10-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

June 10-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

June 11-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Roswell Road, two right lanes.

June 11-13, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, one right lane.

June 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, two right lanes.

Roswell Road ramp closures

June 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.