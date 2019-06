A “Touch a Truck” event June 29 in Brookhaven will allow kids to view emergency and maintenance vehicles up-close.

Police cars, fire trucks and more will be on hand for the family event. Kids will be able to hop up in a fire truck, get behind the wheel of some heavy maintenance equipment, check out various police vehicles and get safety tips.

The free event is scheduled to run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. For more information, see brookhavenga.gov.