The Atlanta History Center will hold its Juneteenth family program, commemorating the 1865 emancipation of slaves in Texas and the end of slavery in the United States, on June 15 and 16.

The program allows visitors to explore the themes of freedom and family history through talks, museum theater workshops and storytelling.

Observance highlights include author Christina Proenza-Coles on Saturday discussing her new book “American Founders: How People of African Descent Established Freedom in the New World”; and Kenyatta D. Berry, co-host of the popular PBS series Genealogy Roadshow, on Sunday discussing genealogy and her new book “The Family Tree Toolkit.”

Admission is free for the program at the History Center at 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead. For more information, call 404-814-4000 or see atlantahistorycenter.com.