The city of Dunwoody has hired Jay Vinicki, the former executive director of budget services for Atlanta Public Schools, as its new assistant city manager. Vinicki begins the job June 24.

Vinicki replaces Jessica Guinn, who left the Dunwoody post in April to take a job with Cobb County as director of Community Development.

“Having worked in and around the Dunwoody area for more than a decade, I appreciate the sense of community that the city offers,” Vinicki said in a press release. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Vinicki was executive director of APS’s budget services since 2018 and was in charge of budget functions of $1.1 billion. He also helped develop budget policies, procedures and programs, according to the news release.

Before joining APS, he worked for DeKalb County government for 11 years, serving as the first director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2015 to 2018 and overseeing development of a $1.2 billion budget.

“Jay’s dynamic leadership and extensive experience in local government made him stand out,” said Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton in the press release. “He has a proven ability to navigate complex issues with a strong background in strategic budgeting and policy research. He’s a great fit for Dunwoody.”

Vinicki also worked in planning and budgeting for Gwinnett County government, the city of Roswell and the Georgia governor’s office. He earned a master of public administration degree from the University of Georgia and a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Mississippi State University.