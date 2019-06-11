The Buckhead and Northside branch libraries are scheduled to close later in June for long-planned renovations.

The Buckhead Library, at 269 Buckhead Ave., is scheduled to close on June 20 at 6 p.m. The Northside Library at 3295 Northside Parkway is scheduled to close June 21 at 6 p.m.

The closures will last six to nine months.

The renovation closures previously were scheduled for earlier this year, and the current schedules are still subject to change, according to the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System.

