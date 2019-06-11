Sandy Springs will host its annual “Stars and Stripes Celebration” picnic and fireworks event July 4 on the Concourse Center lawn.

The official viewing area is the lawn at the Concourse, located at 5 Concourse Parkway in Sandy Springs. Free parking will open at 6:30 p.m. in the Concourse Parking Decks 5 and 6.

Music will start at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m., a press release announced.

Food and toys like balls and Frisbees are allowed, but pets, tents, outdoor cooking, personal-use sparklers and drones are not permitted, the release said.