The city of Brookhaven will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 25, at 7 p.m., to set the city’s millage rate. The hearing will be at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

Following the June 25 public hearing, the City Council will vote to set the millage rate. The anticipated millage rate for 2019 is 2.74 mills, the same rate as in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The city’s first public hearing on the millage rate was June 11.

Due to a decrease in DeKalb County’s revaluation of real property tax assessments, the proposed 2.74 millage rate results in a decrease in property tax by 0.44 percent under the rollback millage rate, according to a city news release. The rollback millage rate for 2019 is calculated at 2.752 mills.

According to the city, the tax decrease based on the difference between the rollback and the proposed millage rate for a homesteaded property with a fair market value of $499,703 would be approximately $2.40, and the proposed decrease for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $389,665 is approximately $1.87.

Brookhaven’s millage rate is capped at 3.35 according to the city charter.