The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead May 23 through June 6, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

400 block of Lindbergh Place — May 27

2400 block of Coronet Way — June 1

Burglary-Residence

500 block of Bishop Street — May 23

600 block of Garson Drive — May 28

300 block of Pharr Road — May 29

500 block of Northside Circle — May 29

2500 block of Peachtree Road — June 5

Burglary-Non-Residence

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — MAy 23

2100 block of Monroe Drive — May 24

2400 block of Bolton Road — May 26

2100 block of Monroe Drive — May 27

2100 block of Monroe Drive — May 27

2100 block of Monroe Drive — May 31

100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — May 31

2100 block of Faulkner Road — June 3

200 block of Armour Drive — June 3

3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — June 3

400 block of East Paces Ferry Road — June 4

Robbery

3500 block of Peachtree Road — May 23

200 block of Pharr Road — May 25

Larceny

Between May 23 and June 6, there were 52 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 64 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between May 23 and June 6, there were 14 reported incidents of auto theft.