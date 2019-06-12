The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead May 23 through June 6, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
400 block of Lindbergh Place — May 27
2400 block of Coronet Way — June 1
Burglary-Residence
500 block of Bishop Street — May 23
600 block of Garson Drive — May 28
300 block of Pharr Road — May 29
500 block of Northside Circle — May 29
2500 block of Peachtree Road — June 5
Burglary-Non-Residence
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — MAy 23
2100 block of Monroe Drive — May 24
2400 block of Bolton Road — May 26
2100 block of Monroe Drive — May 27
2100 block of Monroe Drive — May 31
100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — May 31
2100 block of Faulkner Road — June 3
200 block of Armour Drive — June 3
3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — June 3
400 block of East Paces Ferry Road — June 4
Robbery
3500 block of Peachtree Road — May 23
200 block of Pharr Road — May 25
Larceny
Between May 23 and June 6, there were 52 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 64 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between May 23 and June 6, there were 14 reported incidents of auto theft.