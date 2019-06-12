The Northridge Shopping Center in Sandy Springs has a new owner who expects to fill the vacant anchor space left by Kroger soon.

Rafat Shaikh, the president and CEO of Safeway Group, Inc., the new owner, said he is negotiating with “several” potential tenants. He did not provide more details.

Kroger operated a supermarket at 8331 Roswell Road in the Northridge Shopping Center for more than 35 years before announcing a surprise closure in 2017. The closure was seen by city officials at the time as an opportunity to bring in higher-end retail and fueled their effort to promote redevelopment in the north end.

Now, the shopping center is one of four on the north end being studied by Sandy Springs for redevelopment potential. The city is searching for a firm to conduct the study as moves forward with the North End Redevelopment Task Force report, which could bring large-scale redevelopment.

Shaikh said he was not contacted by the city about the study. Safeway bought the shopping center in February 2019 for $8.3 million, according to Fulton County property records. Northridge was last sold in 2007 for $11.6 million, property records said.

The other shopping centers targeted in the city’s study are Loehmann’s Plaza Shopping Center, 8610 Roswell Road; North River Village Shopping Center, 8765-8897 Roswell Road; and North Springs Center, 7300 Roswell Road.