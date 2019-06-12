A developer is seeking to build a mixed-use development on nearly 4 acres of undeveloped land in Dunwoody at the intersection of Ravinia Parkway and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, between the I-285 interchange and Perimeter Center’s Crowne Plaza hotel.

The proposed development would include a 42,500-square-foot restaurant and retail space that would be 1 to 2 stories tall and a maximum 10-story hotel catering to business travelers, according to the rezoning application filed with the city. The hotel is planned to be built at the rear of the development, near I-285.

A 3-story parking deck would be built in the internal area of the project, with 2 stories underground.

The proposed development’s proximity to the I-285 interchange, where the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to build elevated toll lanes, is being considered as the project moves forward, according to an attorney representing the developer.

The applicant, GMC Real Estate Acquisitions, recently filed documents with the city seeking to rezone the property from office, commercial and residential (OCR) to Perimeter Center 2, a district included in the Perimeter Center Overlay.

Attorney Alex Brock, representing the applicant, said at the June 3 Dunwoody Homeowners Association meeting that the developer is in talks with the city and GDOT about the planned construction of the I-285 top end toll lanes, which could be built yards from the proposed development. GDOT’s preliminary plans do not include taking any right of way from that site, Brock said. However, the plans are not finalized, he added.

Brock said plans are for the rezoning request to go the Planning Commission and City Council in August.

The site with the official address of 11 Ravinia Parkway was originally zoned as part of the overall Ravinia development in 1982 and then rezoned for commercial and retail in 2004, according to the application. While the area surrounding Perimeter Mall and along Ashford-Dunwoody Road have experienced tremendous growth over the past 40 years, this site “has remained idle,” according to the applicant.

The 2004 the property was rezoned from office industrial to OCR, but with many conditions including limiting building height to 2 stories without a special land use permit. This zoning resulted in the land not being developed, according to the letter of intent.

“The current proposal seeks to rectify this misstep and allow an attractive development in one of Dunwoody’s leading areas,” says the letter of intent.

By bringing the zoning up to PC-2 standards, the proposed development includes plans for pedestrian connectivity, activated streetscapes as well as keeping a portion of the property as greenspace, according to the letter of intent.

More illustration of the proposed development filed with the city: