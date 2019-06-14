The city of Brookhaven is inviting commercial real estate developers and business owners to its first “Developers’ Day” event on Sept. 12 to tour areas where city officials are seeking major redevelopments, including Buford Highway, the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA Station and medical centers.

Economic Development Director Shirlynn Brownell said plans are to make “Developers’ Day” an annual event. It is intended to raise the city’s profile among developers and businesses who are seeking places to build or even locate a corporate headquarters.

“This is an opportunity for us to showcase our assets … and to show Brookhaven in the best light,” she said.

City officials will take the developers and other business investors to view parcels on Buford Highway, she said, that could be sites for redevelopment projects. The MARTA station is another planned stop of the tour.

The Perimeter Summit office tower is also on the list. Brown said other potential stops on the tour include the 70-acre Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s North Druid Hills campus now under construction, and its already open Center for Advanced Pediatrics, and the Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Executive Park where the Atlanta Hawks practice.

“We want to make sure we are at the top of people’s minds when they are thinking of innovative development and relocating,” she said.