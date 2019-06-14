More than $450,000 was raised at a recent golf tournament to benefit the Marcus Jewish Community Center in Dunwoody, with funds going to support programming and scholarships.

The annual MJCCA BB&T Harry Maziar Classic golf tourney, held June 3 at the Atlanta Country Club in Marietta, included 140 golfers and a silent auction. It’s the MJCCA’s largest fundraiser. This year’s total brings the total raised over the past 11 years to $11 million for the MJCCA, according to a press release.

“We are grateful to the golf tournament participants, whose donations through this event support the mission of the MJCCA, helping ensure that scholarships are available to families in our community,” MJCCA CEO Jared Powers said in the release.

As part of the golf tournament, the MJCCA honored Steven Cadranel, owner of Sandy Springs-based Arris Realty Partners, for his leadership in Atlanta’s Jewish community. He is an MJCCA past president, a current board member and recipient of the MJCCA’s Erwin Zaban Bridge Builder Award. He also serves on the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.