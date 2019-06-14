The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road street/ramp closures

June 15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed eastbound between Barfield Road/Mercedes-Benz Drive and Ga. 400.

June 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed eastbound between Barfield Road/Mercedes-Benz Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

June 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

June 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., street and ramp closed at Ga. 400.

Abernathy Road lane closures

June 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Barfield Road/Mercedes-Benz Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane.

June 15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Barfield Road/Mercedes-Benz Drive, one left lane.

June 15, 1-6 p.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Barfield Road/Mercedes-Benz Drive, one right lane.

June 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound at Ga. 400, one left lane.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

June 14-15 and 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

June 14-15 and 17-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

June 14-15 and 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed. (Back-up dates in case of weather delays: June 15-16 and 22-23.)

June 15, 1-6 p.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 14-15, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

June 14-16 and 18-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

June 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

June 14-15 and 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

June 17-20, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, one right lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

June 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Concourse Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive, one right lane, one left lane and one left-turn lane.

June 17-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Concourse Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive, two left lanes.

Other traffic changes

On June 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Abernathy Road westbound between Ga. 400 and Barfield Road/Mercedes-Benz Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.