The MARTA board on June 13 approved a tentative “sequencing” plan to expand bus services and rail connections throughout metro Atlanta, including to Brookhaven.

One plan to be completed by 2025 as part of long-awaited “More MARTA” expansion plan includes an arterial rapid transit bus service on Route 110 on Peachtree Street/Road between Midtown’s Arts Center Station and Brookhaven’s Brookhaven/Oglethorpe Station, running through Buckhead. Arterial rapid transit means a bus that runs especially frequently and with priority at signals and in lines.

Focused on transit projects within the city of Atlanta, “More MARTA” is funded by a half-penny sales tax approved by voters in 2016 and expected to raise $2.5 billion over the next 40 years.