Those interested in the future look and zoning of Dunwoody Village are invited to participate in a community workshop on June 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vintage Pizza, 5510 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

City officials and consultant TSW, an Atlanta-based planning firm, will gather input from residents on master plan updates and zoning requirements for the area. TSW has been hired by the city to review and rewrite the regulations for Dunwoody Village.

“When we met with residents last year, we wanted them to help us shape the vision for the Dunwoody Village,” said Community Development Director Richard McLeod in a press release. “Now we’re ready to get into the specifics of what our zoning should require.”

The Dunwoody Village Overlay district includes 165 acres at the crossroads of Mount Vernon Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in the western part of the city and has long been considered the “heart” of the city. The area includes commercial areas with restaurants and retail and surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

The public workshop will start with a presentation by TSW, followed by a walking tour of part of the Dunwoody Village and creative exercises to help set priorities. Each part of the meeting will take about an hour.

Some of the zoning elements that will be discussed:

Connectivity

Height restrictions for buildings

New roadways to make the Village more walkable

New sidewalks

Park and/or greenspace

Land uses

In December 2018, the Dunwoody City Council approved several zoning amendments to the Village Overlay, including removing the Williamsburg style of architecture as a requirement. Drive-thrus for new buildings were also prohibited.

The City Council last year asked staff to look at potential changes to some of the mandates in the overlay, such as architectural style and parking requirements, in response to requests from residents and developers wanting to create an updated look. There is also a strong desire by many in the city to keep the overlay as it is because, they say, it sets Dunwoody apart from other cities with its unique appearance and character.